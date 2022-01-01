ספריית חברות
Globant משכורות

המשכורת של Globant נעה בין $11,235 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $298,500 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Globant. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס דבאופס

מפתח אתרים

מנהל פרויקט
Median $19.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $40.3K

ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $126K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $190K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $196K
רואה חשבון
$15.9K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$143K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$33.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$46.4K
פיתוח עסקי
$299K
שירות לקוחות
$50.3K
משאבי אנוש
$15.2K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$13.3K
יועץ ניהולי
$71.9K
שיווק
$11.2K
תפעול שיווק
$52.3K
מעצב מוצר
$46.8K
מנהל מוצר
$39.4K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $219K
מכירות
$80.4K
מהנדס מכירות
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Globant، פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $298,500 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Globant برابر $46,752 است.

