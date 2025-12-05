ספריית חברות
Fidelity National Financial רואה חשבון שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של רואה חשבון in United States ב-Fidelity National Financial נע בין $49.2K לבין $71.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fidelity National Financial. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$55.8K - $64.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$49.2K$55.8K$64.8K$71.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fidelity National Financial?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור רואה חשבון ב-Fidelity National Financial in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $71,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fidelity National Financial עבור תפקיד רואה חשבון in United States הוא $49,200.

משאבים נוספים

