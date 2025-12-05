ספריית חברות
Fever
  • שכר
  • מנהל תוכנית

  • כל שכר מנהל תוכנית

Fever מנהל תוכנית שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל תוכנית in United States ב-Fever נע בין $88.6K לבין $129K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fever. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$100K - $117K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$88.6K$100K$117K$129K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fever?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית ב-Fever in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $128,520. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fever עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית in United States הוא $88,560.

