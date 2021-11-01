מדריך חברות
Exact Sciences
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Exact Sciences משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Exact Sciences נע בין $108,455 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$353,760 עבור משפטי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Exact Sciences. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$171K
תפעול עסקי
$108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
אנליסט עסקי
$149K
אנליסט נתונים
$149K
מדען נתונים
$141K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$150K
משפטי
$354K
מעצב מוצר
$132K
מנהל מוצר
$241K
מנהל פרויקטים
$175K
מכירות
$196K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Exact Sciences הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $353,760. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Exact Sciences הוא $149,223.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Exact Sciences

חברות קשורות

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Illumina
  • ResMed
  • Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Agilent Technologies
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים