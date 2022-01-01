מדריך חברות
Exabeam
Exabeam משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Exabeam נע בין $106,530 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$452,250 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Exabeam. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $243K
מנהל מוצר
Median $320K
הצלחת לקוחות
$132K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$107K
שיווק
$241K
מעצב מוצר
$240K
מנהל פרויקטים
$452K
מכירות
$118K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$191K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Exabeam הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $452,250. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Exabeam הוא $240,293.

