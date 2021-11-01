ספריית חברות
Epsilon
Epsilon משכורות

המשכורת של Epsilon נעה בין $5,020 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $224,000 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Epsilon. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $13.9K
מנהל מוצר
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
אנליסט עסקי
Median $90K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $80K
מכירות
Median $224K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $150K
שיווק
Median $175K
תפעול שיווק
Median $58K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$62.1K
תפעול עסקי
$167K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$30.5K
טכנולוג מידע
$57.1K
יועץ ניהולי
$189K
מעצב מוצר
Median $63.5K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$143K
מנהל פרויקט
$28.8K
מגייס
$5K
אדריכל פתרונות
$137K

אדריכל נתונים

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$112K
משקיע הון סיכון
$166K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Epsilon הוא מכירות עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $224,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Epsilon הוא $111,943.

משאבים נוספים

