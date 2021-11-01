מדריך חברות
DPR Construction
DPR Construction משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DPR Construction נע בין $113,430 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$183,600 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DPR Construction. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מנהל פרויקטים
Median $156K
מהנדס אזרחי
Median $114K

מהנדס בנייה

אנליסט עסקי
$171K

אנליסט נתונים
$117K
מנהל מוצר
$184K
מנהל תוכנית
$168K
מהנדס מכירות
$113K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$131K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at DPR Construction is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction is $143,371.

