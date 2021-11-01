מדריך חברות
DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DoubleVerify נע בין $67,609 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$340,290 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DoubleVerify. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $208K
מנהל מוצר
Median $170K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $255K

רואה חשבון
$113K
אנליסט עסקי
$67.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$108K
מדען נתונים
$249K
משאבי אנוש
$113K
מעצב מוצר
$194K
מנהל פרויקטים
$143K
מכירות
$136K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$340K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$111K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DoubleVerify הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $340,290. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DoubleVerify הוא $142,722.

