CGI
CGI מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Canada ב-CGI נע בין CA$75.2K ל-year עבור Associate Software Engineer לבין CA$125K ל-year עבור Lead Analyst. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Canada מגיעה ל-CA$82.6K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
(רמת כניסה)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CGI?

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-CGI in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$124,640. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGI עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Canada הוא CA$82,553.

