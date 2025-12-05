פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Canada ב-CGI נע בין CA$75.2K ל-year עבור Associate Software Engineer לבין CA$125K ל-year עבור Lead Analyst. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Canada מגיעה ל-CA$82.6K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
