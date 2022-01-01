ספריית חברות
Cerner
Cerner משכורות

המשכורת של Cerner נעה בין $2,387 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $195,640 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cerner. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

יועץ ניהולי
Median $58.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $91.4K

תפעול עסקי
$53.3K
אנליסט עסקי
$49.8K
שירות לקוחות
$51.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$68.7K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$58.1K
מדען נתונים
$63.7K
משאבי אנוש
$14.1K
טכנולוג מידע
$124K
מעצב מוצר
Median $100K
מנהל מוצר
$2.4K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $95.8K
מכירות
$196K
מהנדס מכירות
$87.6K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$140K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$19.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $97.6K
כותב טכני
$88.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cerner הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $195,640. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerner הוא $61,012.

