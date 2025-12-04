ספריית חברות
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing טכנולוג מידע שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Centre for Development of Advanced Computing נע בין ₹529K לבין ₹722K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Centre for Development of Advanced Computing עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹722,059. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centre for Development of Advanced Computing עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא ₹529,095.

