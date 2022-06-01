ספריית חברות
Blucora
Blucora משכורות

המשכורת של Blucora נעה בין $102,900 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $155,775 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blucora. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$103K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$156K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blucora הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $155,775. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blucora הוא $113,000.

