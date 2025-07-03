ספריית חברות
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation משכורות

המשכורת של Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation נעה בין $184,075 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $241,200 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מנהל תוכנית
Median $208K
מדען נתונים
$241K
מעצב מוצר
$230K

מהנדס תוכנה
$184K

מדען מחקר

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation הוא $218,750.

משאבים נוספים