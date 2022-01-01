מדריך חברות
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Balyasny Asset Management L.P. נע בין $159,200 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$1,281,375 עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מפתח כמותי

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $235K
אנליסט נתונים
$251K

מדען נתונים
$159K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$293K
בנקאי השקעות
$1.28M
מנהל מוצר
$371K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$492K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Balyasny Asset Management L.P. הוא בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $1,281,375. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Balyasny Asset Management L.P. הוא $271,890.

