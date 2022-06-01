מדריך חברות
Aura
Aura משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aura נע בין $84,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$258,700 עבור הצלחת לקוחות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aura. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
מנהל מוצר
Median $176K
רואה חשבון
$84.6K

פיתוח תאגידי
$137K
הצלחת לקוחות
$259K
מדען נתונים
$172K
מהנדס חשמל
$124K
יועץ ניהולי
$84.6K
שיווק
$139K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$159K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aura הוא הצלחת לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $258,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aura הוא $138,250.

