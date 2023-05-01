מדריך חברות
Arcadia io
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Arcadia io משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Arcadia io נע בין $132,300 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$177,110 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Arcadia io. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
מנהל מוצר
$132K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$177K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Arcadia io הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $177,110. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Arcadia io הוא $140,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Arcadia io

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים