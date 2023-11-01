ספריית חברות
AMS משכורות

המשכורת של AMS נעה בין $12,060 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $191,040 עבור משקיע הון סיכון ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AMS. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס חומרה
$76.2K
משאבי אנוש
$12.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$147K

מגייס
$81.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$47.2K
משקיע הון סיכון
$191K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AMS הוא משקיע הון סיכון at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $191,040. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AMS הוא $78,908.

