Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Alight Solutions נע בין $31,286 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$221,100 עבור תפעול הכנסות בקצה העליון.

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $124K
יועץ ניהולי
Median $103K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$211K

שירות לקוחות
$39.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$173K
אנליסט פיננסי
$142K
משאבי אנוש
$31.3K
תפעול שיווקי
$117K
מנהל מוצר
$93.5K
מנהל פרויקטים
$84.6K
מגייס
$67.7K
תפעול הכנסות
$221K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$188K
אדריכל פתרונות
$199K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$216K
שאלות נפוצות

