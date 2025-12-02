ספריית חברות
Alaan
Alaan מייסד שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מייסד in United Arab Emirates ב-Alaan נע בין AED 244K לבין AED 341K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Alaan. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$72K - $87.2K
United Arab Emirates
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מייסד ב-Alaan in United Arab Emirates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של AED 340,854. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Alaan עבור תפקיד מייסד in United Arab Emirates הוא AED 243,887.

