Aera Technology משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aera Technology נע בין $13,065 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$348,250 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aera Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

ראש מטה
$197K
מדען נתונים
$13.1K
שיווק
$15.7K

מנהל פרויקטים
$123K
מכירות
$348K
מהנדס תוכנה
$124K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$53K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

据报道，Aera Technology最高薪的职位是מכירות at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$348,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Aera Technology的年总薪酬中位数为$122,912。

