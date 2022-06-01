מדריך חברות
Accion Labs
Accion Labs משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Accion Labs נע בין $6,474 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$388,050 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Accion Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $17.7K
מדען נתונים
$18.3K
מנהל מוצר
$28.7K

מגייס
$6.5K
מכירות
$244K
אדריכל פתרונות
$388K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$35.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Accion Labs הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $388,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Accion Labs הוא $28,720.

משאבים אחרים