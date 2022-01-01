Health Catalyst Salaires

Répertoire d'entreprises
Health Catalyst
Le salaire de Health Catalyst va de $63,680 en rémunération totale par an pour un Chef de Programme Technique dans le bas de la fourchette à $182,000 pour un Manager Ingénierie Logiciel dans le haut de la fourchette. Levels.fyi collecte de manière anonyme et vérifiée les salaires d'employés actuels et anciens de Health Catalyst. Dernière mise à jour : 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingénieur Logiciel
Median $128K
Chef de Produit
Median $143K
Scientifique des Données
Median $126K

Analyste Métier
$83.6K
Technologue de l'Information (TI)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Chef de Projet
Median $120K
Manager Ingénierie Logiciel
Median $182K
Chef de Programme Technique
$63.7K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez Health Catalyst est Manager Ingénierie Logiciel avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $182,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Health Catalyst est de $120,000.

