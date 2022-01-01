Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Salaires

Répertoire des entreprises
La fourchette de salaires de Balyasny Asset Management L.P. va de $159,200 en rémunération totale par an pour un Data Scientist au bas de l'échelle à $1,281,375 pour un Banquier d'investissement au haut de l'échelle. Levels.fyi collecte des salaires anonymes et vérifiés d'employés actuels et anciens de Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Dernière mise à jour : 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingénieur logiciel
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Ingénieur logiciel backend

Ingénieur logiciel full-stack

Développeur quantitatif

Analyste financier
Median $235K
Analyste de données
$251K

Data Scientist
$159K
Technologue en informatique
$293K
Banquier d'investissement
$1.28M
Chef de produit
$371K
Responsable de l'ingénierie logicielle
$492K
FAQ

