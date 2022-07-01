Répertoire d'entreprises
Acumed
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Acumed qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    What started as a small family business in 1988 has since evolved into a global market leader, providing orthopaedic and medical solutions that improve patient care around the world. Our story begins in Butler, NJ, where Mary and Randy Huebner founded Accurate Machine and Design, also known as Acumed. With only one machinist on staff, Acumed was contracted to engineer implant prototypes for some of the biggest names in the industry.After relocating to Oregon in 1991, we launched our first line of arthroscopy screws intended for ACL ligaments and haven’t looked back since. The successes of the Oregon Fixation Screw allowed Acumed to research, design, and manufacture the majority of our products while adding new lines each year. In 1999, Colson Associates, a division of The Marmon Group, purchased Acumed and provided the capital to purchase new equipment and a new facility to step up our production efforts. Currently Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, with a global distribution network and offices worldwide Acumed is a multi-award-winning company, dedicated to innovative and quality medical device solutions. We are committed to the highest standards of manufacturing and proudly produce over 90% of our implants in the U.S.Throughout our history, Acumed has remained focused on the founders’ original vision of providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of the whole healthcare community, including hospitals, surgeons and patients.

    http://www.acumed.net
    Site web
    1988
    Année de création
    480
    Nombre d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Acumed

    Entreprises similaires

    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources