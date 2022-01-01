Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Wabtec
Wabtec Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Wabtec ay mula $45,531 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mababang hanay hanggang $144,469 para sa isang Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Wabtec. Huling na-update: 11/13/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $105K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
Median $90.2K
Analista ng Pananalapi
Median $123K

Manager ng Programang Teknikal
Median $113K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$45.5K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$98.5K
Manager ng Proyekto
$142K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$144K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Wabtec ay Arkitekto ng Solusyon at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $144,469. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Wabtec ay $109,000.

