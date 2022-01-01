Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
VK Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng VK ay mula $16,887 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Operations Manager sa mababang hanay hanggang $201,000 para sa isang Data Science Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng VK. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Junior Software Engineer $20.5K
Software Engineer $43.5K
Senior Software Engineer $68K
Lead Software Engineer $72.8K

iOS Inhinyero

Android Inhinyero

Mobayl Software Inhinyero

Frontend Software Inhinyero

Masin Lerning Inhinyero

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Data Inhinyero

Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero

Sekyuriting Software Inhinyero

DevOps Inhinyero

Sayt Rilaybiliting Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Junior Data Scientist $20.4K
Data Scientist $42.6K
Senior Data Scientist $57.7K
Manager ng Produkto
Product Manager $51.5K
Senior Product Manager $48.8K

Data Analyst
Median $39K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $80.2K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $36.6K
Project Manager
Median $45.4K
Marketing
Median $32.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $30K
Business Analyst
Median $38K
Business Operations Manager
$16.9K
Business Development
$47.2K
Data Science Manager
$201K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Human Resources
$31.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47K
Legal
$32K
Recruiter
$37.3K
Solution Architect
$62.6K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$70.2K
UX Researcher
$34.7K
Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Sa VK, ang Mga grant ng stock/equity ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (2.08% buwanang)

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa VK ay Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $201,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa VK ay $43,517.

Iba pang Resources