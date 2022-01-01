VK Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng VK ay mula $16,887 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Operations Manager sa mababang hanay hanggang $201,000 para sa isang Data Science Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng VK. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa VK, ang Mga grant ng stock/equity ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (2.08% buwanang)
