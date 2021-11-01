Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng The Aerospace Corporation ay mula $95,475 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant sa mababang hanay hanggang $184,000 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Aerospace sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng The Aerospace Corporation. Huling na-update: 12/1/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $111K

Bakend na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Mga Sistema na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $115K
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inhinyero ng Aerospace
Median $184K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
Median $170K
Accountant
$95.5K
Inhinyero ng Kuryente
$122K
Inhinyero ng Hardware
$136K
Manager ng Proyekto
$105K
Rekruter
$109K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$169K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$150K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa The Aerospace Corporation ay Inhinyero ng Aerospace na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $184,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa The Aerospace Corporation ay $118,303.

