Radiance Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Radiance Technologies ay mula $89,445 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Hardware Engineer sa mababang hanay hanggang $158,288 para sa isang Sales Engineer sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Radiance Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $90.4K
Hardware Engineer
$89.4K
Sales Engineer
$158K

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Radiance Technologies میں سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا کردار سیلز انجینیئر at the Common Range Average level ہے جس کا سالانہ کل معاوضہ $158,288 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Radiance Technologies میں رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $90,390 ہے۔

