Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Meituan
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Sahod
  • Siyentipiko ng Data

  • Lahat ng Siyentipiko ng Data na Sahod

Meituan Siyentipiko ng Data Sahod

Ang median na Siyentipiko ng Data kompensasyon in China package sa Meituan ay umabot sa CN¥567K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Meituan. Huling na-update: 12/7/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
Meituan
Algorithm Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Kabuuan bawat taon
$79.6K
Antas
L6
Pangunahing Sahod
$79.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Mga taon sa kumpanya
3 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
3 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Meituan?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
I-export ang DataTingnan ang Mga Bukas na Trabaho

Mag-ambag

Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na Siyentipiko ng Data mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Siyentipiko ng Data sa Meituan in China ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na CN¥773,675. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Meituan para sa Siyentipiko ng Data role in China ay CN¥480,223.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Meituan

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Amadeus
  • Checkfront
  • Alpaca
  • Click Travel
  • EAB
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/meituan/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.