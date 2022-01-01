Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
LivePerson
LivePerson Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng LivePerson ay mula $24,097 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Administrative Assistant in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $402,000 para sa isang Project Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng LivePerson. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
SDE II $210K
SDE III $242K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $184K
Technical Program Manager
Median $400K

Administrative Assistant
$24.1K
Business Analyst
$54.8K
Customer Service
$137K
Data Analyst
$62.4K
Data Science Manager
$235K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $142K
Human Resources
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$252K
Marketing
$120K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $132K
Manager ng Produkto
$132K
Program Manager
$201K
Project Manager
$402K
Recruiter
$166K
Solution Architect
$135K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa LivePerson ay Project Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $402,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa LivePerson ay $142,710.

Iba pang Resources