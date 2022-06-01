Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
HIMSS
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa HIMSS na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology.As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

    http://www.himss.org
    Website
    1961
    Taong Naitatag
    670
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa HIMSS

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • SRC
    • Noblis
    • Battelle
    • The Aerospace Corporation
    • MITRE
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources