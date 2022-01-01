Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Hexaware Technologies
Hexaware Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Hexaware Technologies ay mula $3,616 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $273,625 para sa isang Technical Program Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Hexaware Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $13.2K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Solution Architect
Median $122K
Accountant
$3.6K

Business Operations
$5.3K
Business Analyst
$7.3K
Customer Service
$5.4K
Data Analyst
$21.8K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$84.6K
Financial Analyst
$15.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$114K
Marketing
$7.5K
Manager ng Produkto
$98.5K
Project Manager
$121K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$31.3K
Technical Program Manager
$274K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Hexaware Technologies ay Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $273,625. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Hexaware Technologies ay $21,777.

Iba pang Resources