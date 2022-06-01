Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Genuine Parts ay mula $51,131 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service sa mababang hanay hanggang $203,975 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Genuine Parts. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $100K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $185K
Customer Service
$51.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$67.8K
Legal
$169K
Marketing
$154K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$80.4K
Recruiter
$112K
Solution Architect
$204K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Genuine Parts is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genuine Parts is $112,200.

