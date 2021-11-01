Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Epsilon Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Epsilon ay mula $5,020 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Rekruter sa mababang hanay hanggang $224,000 para sa isang Benta sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Epsilon. Huling na-update: 11/23/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $13.9K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista ng Negosyo
Median $90K
Analista ng Data
Median $80K
Benta
Median $224K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Operasyon ng Marketing
Median $58K
Katulong sa Administrasyon
$62.1K
Operasyon ng Negosyo
$167K
Manager ng Operasyon ng Negosyo
$30.5K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$57.1K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$189K
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $63.5K
Manager ng Disenyo ng Produkto
$143K
Manager ng Proyekto
$28.8K
Rekruter
$5K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$137K

Data na Arkitekto

Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$166K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Epsilon ay Benta na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $224,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Epsilon ay $111,943.

