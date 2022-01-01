Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Docker
Docker Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Docker ay mula $104,475 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service sa mababang hanay hanggang $499,988 para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Docker. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Sales Engineer
Median $245K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $278K
Business Operations
$114K

Customer Service
$104K
Marketing
$176K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$500K
Manager ng Produkto
$162K
Sales
$185K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$250K
Solution Architect
$202K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Docker ay Disenyor ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $499,988. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Docker ay $193,633.

