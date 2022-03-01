Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
CSS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng CSS ay mula $3,007 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Serbisyo sa Customer sa mababang hanay hanggang $328,350 para sa isang Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng CSS. Huling na-update: 11/19/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $236K
Manager ng Operasyon ng Negosyo
$166K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$3K

Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$328K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$99.5K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa CSS ay Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT) at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $328,350. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa CSS ay $165,825.

