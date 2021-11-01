Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Chicago Trading
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Chicago Trading Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Chicago Trading ay mula $90,450 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Rekruter sa mababang hanay hanggang $270,000 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Chicago Trading. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $270K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $233K
Analista ng Pananalapi
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$221K
Rekruter
$90.5K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Chicago Trading ay Inhinyero ng Software na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $270,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Chicago Trading ay $231,150.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Chicago Trading

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources