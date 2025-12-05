CGI Arkitekto ng Solusyon Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang Arkitekto ng Solusyon kompensasyon in Canada sa CGI ay umabot sa CA$141K bawat year para sa Solution Architect. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Canada package ay umabot sa CA$142K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng CGI. Huling na-update: 12/5/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa CGI in Canada ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na CA$163,821. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa CGI para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon role in Canada ay CA$142,411.

