Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ay mula $54,270 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources sa mababang hanay hanggang $265,320 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $100K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Actuary
Median $168K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $109K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Data Analyst
$161K
Human Resources
$54.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $100K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $70K
Manager ng Produkto
$149K
Project Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$265K

Data Architect

Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ay Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $265,320. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Blue Cross Blue Shield Association ay $109,000.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • AAA
  • WPS Health Solutions
  • Patelco Credit Union
  • Ascension
  • Highmark
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources