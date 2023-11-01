Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
AMS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng AMS ay mula $12,060 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in Poland sa mababang hanay hanggang $191,040 para sa isang Venture Capitalist in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng AMS. Huling na-update: 11/15/2025

Inhinyero ng Hardware
$76.2K
Human Resources
$12.1K
Manager ng Proyekto
$147K

Rekruter
$81.6K
Inhinyero ng Software
$47.2K
Venture Capitalist
$191K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa AMS ay Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $191,040. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa AMS ay $78,908.

