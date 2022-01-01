Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
American Family Insurance
American Family Insurance Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng American Family Insurance ay mula $22,718 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in Taiwan sa mababang hanay hanggang $190,950 para sa isang Technical Program Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng American Family Insurance. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $127K
Business Analyst
Median $102K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $145K

Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $188K
Actuary
$161K
Human Resources
$22.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$124K
Marketing
$121K
Sales
$52.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$153K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at American Family Insurance is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Family Insurance is $127,000.

Iba pang Resources