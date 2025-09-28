Data-analyytikko korvaus in United States Procter & Gamble:ssa vaihtelee $112K per year B1 -tasolta $130K per year B2 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $105K. Katso Procter & Gamble:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/28/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
