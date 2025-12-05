Yritysluettelo
Fetch
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Data-analyytikko

  • Kaikki Data-analyytikko -palkat

Fetch Data-analyytikko Palkat

Data-analyytikko mediaanikorvaus in United States Fetch:ssa on yhteensä $125K per year. Katso Fetch:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/5/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Fetch
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Yhteensä vuodessa
$125K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
1 Vuosi
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Fetch?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Fetch-yhtiössä Osake-/pääomaosuudet noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Data-analyytikko tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Data-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Fetch in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $145,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Fetch Data-analyytikko roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $115,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Fetch ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • doxo
  • Epic Systems
  • Athenahealth
  • Superhuman
  • Ibotta
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fetch/salaries/data-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.