Benchling
  • Palkat
  • Myynti

  • Kaikki Myynti -palkat

Benchling Myynti Palkat

Myynti mediaanikorvaus in United States Benchling:ssa on yhteensä $95K per year. Katso Benchling:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Benchling
Sales Development Representative
San Francisco, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$65K
Taso
L2
Peruspalkka
$65K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Benchling?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
Options

Benchling-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (2.08% kuukausittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (2.08% kuukausittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Myynti roolille yrityksessä Benchling in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $125,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Benchling Myynti roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $65,000.

Muut resurssit

