Avery Dennison
    • Tietoa

    Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

    http://www.averydennison.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1935
    Perustamisvuosi
    36,000
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1B-$10B
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

