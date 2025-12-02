Directorio de Empresas
UserTesting
UserTesting Diseñador de Producto Salarios

Compensación Total Promedio para Diseñador de Producto en UserTesting

Compensación Total Promedio

$68.4K - $80.5K
Canada
Rango Común
Rango Posible
$63.8K$68.4K$80.5K$88.9K
Rango Común
Rango Posible

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en UserTesting?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Diseñador de Producto en UserTesting in Canada tiene una compensación total anual de CA$123,188. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en UserTesting para el puesto de Diseñador de Producto in Canada es CA$88,443.

