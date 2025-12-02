Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de UserTesting. Última actualización: 12/2/2025
Compensación Total Promedio
Invita a tus amigos y comunidad a agregar salarios de forma anónima en menos de 60 segundos. ¡Más datos significa mejores perspectivas para candidatos como tú y nuestra comunidad!
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.