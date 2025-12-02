Directorio de Empresas
Technicolor
Technicolor Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in India en Technicolor totaliza ₹921K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Technicolor. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Technicolor
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total por año
$10.5K
Nivel
-
Base
$9.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$956.9
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
2 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Technicolor?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Technicolor in India tiene una compensación total anual de ₹2,169,471. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Technicolor para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in India es ₹837,171.

Otros Recursos

