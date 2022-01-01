ShipBob Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
ShipBob
El salario de ShipBob oscila desde $24,430 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $215,321 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ShipBob. Última actualización: 11/30/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $171K
Analista de Negocios
$142K
Científico de Datos
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Diseñador de Producto
$149K
Gerente de Producto
Median $115K
Gerente de Proyecto
$59.2K
Ventas
$214K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$193K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$215K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en ShipBob es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $215,321. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ShipBob es $149,250.

