SEI Investments Salarios

El salario de SEI Investments oscila desde $24,556 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $155,000 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SEI Investments. Última actualización: 10/25/2025

Analista de Negocios
Median $100K
Gerente de Producto
Median $155K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $24.6K

Contador
$74.6K
Asistente Administrativo
$42.9K
Operaciones de Negocio
$49.2K
Analista Financiero
$50K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en SEI Investments es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $155,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SEI Investments es $49,980.

